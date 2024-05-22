2 men sent to hospital after fight in Campbellford: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two young men face assault charges following an incident with each other in Campbellford, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

Northumberland OPP say around 10:20 a.m., emergency crews responded to an Ranney Street address following a report of two individuals fighting in which a weapon was also involved.

OPP say both individuals were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation led to the arrest of two 18-year-old men from Campbellford. One was charged with assault, the other with assault with a wepaon.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date