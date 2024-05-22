Menu

Crime

2 men sent to hospital after fight in Campbellford: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 22, 2024 7:31 pm
1 min read
Northumberland OPP arrested two men following an incident in which a weapon was involved in Campbellford on May 22, 2024. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP arrested two men following an incident in which a weapon was involved in Campbellford on May 22, 2024. Global News
Two young men face assault charges following an incident with each other in Campbellford, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

Northumberland OPP say around 10:20 a.m., emergency crews responded to an Ranney Street address following a report of two individuals fighting in which a weapon was also involved.

OPP say both individuals were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation led to the arrest of two 18-year-old men from Campbellford. One was charged with assault, the other with assault with a wepaon.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date

