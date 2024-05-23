Thunderstorms leave thousands in the dark across Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

The late evening and early morning thunderstorms that swept through several regions of Quebec starting Wednesday night led to numerous power outages.

Around 5 a.m. Thursday, Hydro-Québec reported that more than 18,000 clients were without electricity.

More than 240 major interruptions were recorded across the province.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Montérégie was the most affected region with up to 5,000 homes without power, followed by the Laurentians with 4,000 in the dark.

Montreal managed to avoid the brunt of the storm with less than 1,800 affected customers.

On social media Wednesday evening, Hydro-Québec confirmed that violent storms were the source of these outages.

“We are mobilized to restore power as quickly as possible. We thank you for your patience and understanding,” the government-owned company wrote in a message to its customers.

Story continues below advertisement

The weather conditions of the last few days with thick humidity have made it favourable for the formation of electrifying thunderstorms.