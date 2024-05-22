New report shows French use on the decline in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

A 152-page report published by the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) illustrates that the use of the French language is on the decline — especially among adults aged 18 to 34 years old.

According to the report, only 58 per cent of Quebecers in 2023 between 18 and 34 used French almost exclusively at work, compared with 64 per cent in 2010.

The findings also reveal that 25 per cent of students who graduated from French high schools in 2021 enrolled in English CEGEPS — in 2011 it was only 18 per cent.

Finally, only 42 per cent of Quebecers use digital platforms in French.

The French language minister says the report doesn’t take into account recent changes that strengthened the French Language Charter but Jean-François Roberge says he’s ready to go further if required.

”We will measure the results of our action and if we have to go further will do,” Roberge said.

Opposition leaders say the government can’t legislate or regulate the language or social media but say the French language still needs to be protected.

”How can we make sure that we can have an impact or influence increasing the content in French?” Marc Tanguay, the interim Liberal Party leader, said.

Advocates for the English-speaking community say Quebecers will decide themselves which language to use on social media and other digital platforms.

”A bunch of old folks telling them what they should be thinking and how they should be reacting is not going to help the situation,” Sylvia Martin-Laforge, the Quebec Community Groups Network general director, told Global News.

The situation remains a growing concern as Quebec lawmakers try to protect the province’s language and culture.