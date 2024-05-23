City of Guelph to hold open house at operational facility

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph residents are invited to look at how the city maintains roads and parks throughout the year.

The city is holding an open house at their operations facility on Municipal Street west of Edinburgh Road South this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visitors can get a ride in one of the new electric buses. They will also be able to sit inside garbage trucks, tractors, loaders, and other city-owned vehicles.

Members of the Guelph Fire Department, Guelph Police Service, Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service, Guelph Transit, and the Guelph Humane Society will be on hand at the open house.

Admission to the open house is free but visitors are encouraged to bring in a non-perishable food item for the Guelph Food Bank.