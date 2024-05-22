CUPE Local 38: City of Calgary increases offer on new contract

Send this page to someone via email

After an overwhelming strike vote, D’Arcy Lanovaz, president of CUPE Local 38, says negotiators for the City of Calgary have put more money on the table.

“When we went into strike vote, the city’s offer was eight per cent over three (years). We have 10.5 (per cent) over three (years). That’s just the monetary concern that’s at play. When we met yesterday, the city moved their offer to nine per cent over three.

"So, we are still a ways apart. But we did see a slight movement."

And Lanovaz says there is more than money at issue.

“They failed to address some of the other critical issues, specifically work from home.”

The city replied to Global News in a statement saying it would not divulge specifics on negotiations. However the city provided a statement, saying:

“We are disappointed with the outcome of the strike vote but discussions are continuing. We remain hopeful that we can achieve a fair and reasonable collective agreement in future bargaining sessions.”

The union represents 5,600 mostly “inside” workers at the City of Calgary. The latest contract expired at the end of 2023. Last week, CUPE Local 38 held a strike vote. Of the 4,140 members that took part in the strike vote, 89 per cent were in favour of labour action to back up demands.

At city hall Wednesday, Andre Chabot, Ward 10 councillor, said he’s confident a deal can be made.

“It’s always a concern when we are not able to reach an agreement. Obviously, discussions are important so that we continue to move forward with collaborative, meaningful discussions. I am really optimistic that we will reach an agreement.”

Courtney Walcott, Ward 8 city councillor, says the process is far from complete.

“It’s so important that they know how valued they are because of the work they do for the community. And honestly, we have to work through this process. We know there is so much more to go.”

But taxpayer Kevin Young says he’s worried even a nine per cent increase will affect his bottom line.

“And I’m quite sure that wasn’t budgeted for in the last 8.6 per cent hike in our taxes, so I am not sure where that money is coming from.

“The total compensation package is probably better than the average private sector worker, but yet we are stuck with the bill,” Young said. “And we need figure that out and either get our expenses in tune with our budgets or these people have to understand we just can’t afford it at some point.”

But Lanovaz says he will continue to bargain for his union members.

It’s more than what people would think when you sit down and sharpen you pencil and look at the impact of inflation and consumer price index on households. The space between the employers last offer and our last offer is quite significant.”

He says the union will negotiate with the city any time, but a meeting has been scheduled June 5 with a provincial mediator.

