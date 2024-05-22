Flood control project starts up in Saskatoon’s Brevoort Park neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon is starting its fourth flood control strategy project, according to the city, to help mitigate flooding in the Brevoort Park neighbourhood.

A release from the city said construction around Early Drive and Tucker Crescent will start soon and begin mitigating spring rainwater in 2025.

“This project includes new storm sewer pipes and underground storm water storage,” said Russ Munro, director of Saskatoon Water. “Rainwater that typically pools and floods area properties during intense summer storms, will now flow into underground storage tanks that are being installed in Brevoort Park South.”

The storage tanks will temporarily hold the water, which will slowly drain through the storm sewer system to the South Saskatchewan River, according to the city. The project will also include landscaping around the tanks.

Most of Brevoort Park will be closed for several months following construction and south of the park is fenced off.

Five more storm projects are expected to be built in Saskatoon’s most flood-prone neighbourhoods over the next three years.

More information can be found about the flood plans on the saskatoon.ca website.