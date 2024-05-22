Menu

Canada

Flood control project starts up in Saskatoon’s Brevoort Park neighbourhood

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 22, 2024 1:05 pm
1 min read
Most of Brevoort Park in Saskatoon will be closed for several months following flood mitigation construction and south of the park is fenced off. . View image in full screen
Most of Brevoort Park in Saskatoon will be closed for several months following flood mitigation construction and south of the park is fenced off. . City of Saskatoon
Saskatoon is starting its fourth flood control strategy project, according to the city, to help mitigate flooding in the Brevoort Park neighbourhood.

A release from the city said construction around Early Drive and Tucker Crescent will start soon and begin mitigating spring rainwater in 2025.

“This project includes new storm sewer pipes and underground storm water storage,” said Russ Munro, director of Saskatoon Water. “Rainwater that typically pools and floods area properties during intense summer storms, will now flow into underground storage tanks that are being installed in Brevoort Park South.”

Flood control project starts up in Saskatoon’s Brevoort Park neighbourhood - image View image in full screen
City of Saskatoon
The storage tanks will temporarily hold the water, which will slowly drain through the storm sewer system to the South Saskatchewan River, according to the city. The project will also include landscaping around the tanks.

Most of Brevoort Park will be closed for several months following construction and south of the park is fenced off.

Five more storm projects are expected to be built in Saskatoon’s most flood-prone neighbourhoods over the next three years.

More information can be found about the flood plans on the saskatoon.ca website.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

