Suspects carjack victim at Mississauga gas station before Toronto break-in: police

A group of suspects violently carjacked a victim at a Mississauga gas station hours before they broke into a Toronto home and stole a second vehicle, police allege.

Toronto police said in a news release Wednesday that on Tuesday at around 3:21 a.m., Peel Regional Police responded to a robbery in the Mavis Road and Central Parkway West area.

A male victim was pumping gas into his Dodge Journey when three male suspects, who were wearing masks, approached, police said.

“One suspect produced a knife and threatened the victim while making a demand for the vehicle keys,” police allege.

“Another suspect produced pepper spray and sprayed the victim in the face while the third suspect kicked the victim.”

The suspects took the keys and fled in the Dodge Journey, police said.

Just over two hours later, at around 5:31 a.m., Toronto police responded to a break-in near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue West.

The same three suspects were travelling in the stolen Dodge Journey and approached a home, before forcing their way in through a basement window, police said.

The masked suspects confronted a victim and demanded their keys, police said.

They then took the keys, exited the home, and two of the suspects fled in the victim’s Mercedes GLE63, while the third followed in the stolen Dodge Journey, police allege.

Officers said they were were able to find the Mercedes and attempted to stop the vehicle.

View image in full screen Police said both of the stolen vehicles have been recovered. Global News

“The stolen vehicle made intentional contact with two police vehicles before it stopped in a nearby parking lot,” police said.

“Officers observed two suspects fleeing on foot and took them into custody with the assistance of York Regional Police Service.”

A can of pepper spray and “items of evidentiary value” were allegedly found at the time of the arrests.

Both stolen vehicles have been recovered, police said, but the third suspect remains outstanding.

A 19-year-old man of no fixed address and a 16-year-old Toronto boy each face a number of charges.

Two counts of failing to comply with probation and possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order are among the charges the 16-year-old boy faces.