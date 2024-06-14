Vehicle crashes into elementary school, catches fire in northwest Calgary

Calgary police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into an elementary school in the city’s northwest and caught fire overnight.
Police said they were called at around 2 a.m. Friday to reports of a single-vehicle collision at Belvedere Parkway School in Bowness.
When officers arrived, police said the driver had fled the scene but was found a short distance away. He was taken to hospital for minor injuries.
Police believe alcohol and speed are factors in the crash.
In a letter sent to parents, the school principal said the vehicle caught fire, and officials have assessed the damage to the school.
“While the exterior of our school will look noticeably different today, there will be no disruption in learning. Normal routines and classes will continue as usual while clean-up and repairs take place,” the letter read.
There was noticeable damage to a section of the playground at the school, which was taped off by police. A section of a wall of the school also had visible damaged.
Comments