Canada

Cowessess First Nation to be transferred 480 acres of Crown mineral rights

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 22, 2024 11:30 am
1 min read
Cowessess First Nation is to be transferred 480 acres of Crown mineral rights under the Cowessess Treaty Land Entitlement (TLE) Settlement Agreement. View image in full screen
Cowessess First Nation is to be transferred 480 acres of Crown mineral rights under the Cowessess Treaty Land Entitlement Settlement Agreement.

“Transferring mineral rights to Cowessess First Nation marks another milestone in Saskatchewan’s commitment to Treaty duties and economic reconciliation,” said Don McMorris, Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis Relations and Northern Affairs.

The transfer is part of the province’s commitment to treaty land entitlement (TLE) settlement agreements, aimed at ensuring First Nation communities receive the land promised to them under historical treaties.

“Acquiring new reserve lands through successful TLE agreements supports community growth and traditional land use,” read a release from the province Wednesday.

The agreements provide First Nations with money to purchase land anywhere in the province on a “willing buyer-willing seller” basis and add it to their reserves, according to the province.

Approximately 76,300 reserve acres have been created to date under the agreement.

