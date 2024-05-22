Cowessess First Nation to be transferred 480 acres of Crown mineral rights

Send this page to someone via email

Cowessess First Nation is to be transferred 480 acres of Crown mineral rights under the Cowessess Treaty Land Entitlement Settlement Agreement.

“Transferring mineral rights to Cowessess First Nation marks another milestone in Saskatchewan’s commitment to Treaty duties and economic reconciliation,” said Don McMorris, Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis Relations and Northern Affairs.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The transfer is part of the province’s commitment to treaty land entitlement (TLE) settlement agreements, aimed at ensuring First Nation communities receive the land promised to them under historical treaties.

“Acquiring new reserve lands through successful TLE agreements supports community growth and traditional land use,” read a release from the province Wednesday.

The agreements provide First Nations with money to purchase land anywhere in the province on a “willing buyer-willing seller” basis and add it to their reserves, according to the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Approximately 76,300 reserve acres have been created to date under the agreement.