Saint Thomas University brings flight school to Fredericton campus

Saint Thomas University students can now earn a commercial pilot licence and a Bachelor of Arts degree at the same time as part of a program offered with MFC Training school, also known as Moncton Flight College.

“We were scanning and looking at different opportunities all across Canada. Moncton Flight College having a presence in Fredericton was a natural partner that we looked at,” the university’s president, Nauman Farooqi, said.

The program is designed for students who want both a pilot license and a university degree. It will cost the same as earning both independently, but will give students the opportunity to streamline the process.

“Generally, you’re looking for people who are interested in doing everything all at once,” Christ Walsh, MFC Training’s managing director, said.

He said there will be a heavy workload, but instructors will come to campus to ease some of that burden.

Students will also earn 36 credits from the flight school, but above that, he said the work is fun.

“One of the interesting things when it comes to flying is it starts to become a little bit of a passion, and then it becomes a very very big passion, and almost like an addiction,” he said.

The program begins fall 2024, but the flying portion won’t begin until 2025.

This isn’t MFC Training’s first program of its kind — Mount Allison University has a very similar program for students getting bachelors of science, commerce and arts. Walsh said that program has been a great success.

“There was a vision that there would be 25 total students across all four years, and right now we have 137 students enrolled in just the flying program,” he said.

Farooqi said Saint Thomas University’s program will open similar doors for university students in Fredericton.

“Each has its own unique strength, so I think we bring a lot of important things to the table,” he said.