Canada

2026 trial date set for class-action lawsuit over Air Canada crash landing in 2015

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2024 2:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Air Canada Flight 624: Investigators examine wreckage at Halifax airport'
Air Canada Flight 624: Investigators examine wreckage at Halifax airport
RELATED: An Air Canada flight from Toronto crash landed on a snowy night in Halifax, with 138 people on board. It came down well short of the runway and clipped a power line and airport antennas, ripping off the landing gear and an engine. As Ross Lord reports, investigators are now poring over the wreckage – Mar 30, 2015
A trial date has been set for 2026 in a class-action lawsuit regarding the crash landing of an Air Canada flight at the Halifax International Airport during a storm in 2015.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs say the Nova Scotia Supreme Court has scheduled a 45-day trial starting Jan. 26, 2026.

The lawsuit which is seeking compensation for the passengers on the flight names multiple defendant including Air Canada, Nav Canada, Halifax International Airport Authority, Airbus S.A.S., the Attorney General of Canada (on behalf of Transport Canada) and the two pilots involved.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers say the trial will focus on determining the responsibility of each defendant in the crash that saw 25 people injured.

Click to play video: 'One year after AC 624 crash landing'
One year after AC 624 crash landing
The Air Canada jet crash-landed on March 29, 2015, after it struck a power line and an antenna array and cut power to the airport.

A Transportation Safety Board report said approach procedures, poor visibility and lighting led to the incident that saw the jet skid along the runway.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

