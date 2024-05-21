Saskatoon police make arrests in attempted theft of mall ATM

Three people are facing charges after Saskatoon police received a report of a break in at Confederation Mall Monday.
The Saskatoon Police Service got the call around 4:30 a.m. and witnessed two people trying to break into an ATM.
Officers said the building was surrounded and that one of the suspects got into a waiting truck.
A traffic stop was conducted and a man and a woman were arrested, as well as another man who was nearby on foot.
Police found crowbars and a gas powered saw near the ATM, but officers noted that the suspects failed to get inside the ATM.
The three suspects are facing charges including breaking and entering and wearing a disguise.
