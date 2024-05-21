Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police make arrests in attempted theft of mall ATM

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 3:17 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon police arrested three people in relation to an attempted ATM theft Monday.
Saskatoon police arrested three people in relation to an attempted ATM theft Monday. Dayne Winter / Global News
Three people are facing charges after Saskatoon police received a report of a break in at Confederation Mall Monday.

The Saskatoon Police Service got the call around 4:30 a.m. and witnessed two people trying to break into an ATM.

Officers said the building was surrounded and that one of the suspects got into a waiting truck.

A traffic stop was conducted and a man and a woman were arrested, as well as another man who was nearby on foot.

Police found crowbars and a gas powered saw near the ATM, but officers noted that the suspects failed to get inside the ATM.

The three suspects are facing charges including breaking and entering and wearing a disguise.

