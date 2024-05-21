Joey’s Home for people with disabilities gets funding for expansion, upgrades

Send this page to someone via email

A permanent supportive housing project named after Edmonton icon Joey Moss is receiving funding to add five new units and to renovate its north-central care facility.

The provincial government is contributing $340,000 to Joey’s Home through the Affordable Housing Partnership Program (AHPP). Funding under this program is cost-matched by the federal government under the National Housing Strategy bilateral agreement.

The AHPP has partners in the public, non-profit and private sectors work together to create affordable housing solutions that are customized to meet local needs.

Joey’s Home is a Winnifred Stewart Association permanent supportive housing project for people with disabilities located on 111th Avenue and 132nd Street in Edmonton. It opened in 2007, with a mission to help individuals with diverse abilities access the supports they need. Moss himself was a long-time resident.

The money will fund five new units set to open in 2025, meaning Joey’s Home will have 17 specialized housing units for individuals with dementia-related challenges and intellectual disabilities.

The building will have three common kitchens and a living room on each floor.

“We are so grateful to the province for expanding access to more affordable housing options for Albertans and for sharing in our commitment to increasing levels of inclusion and independence within our community,” said Emily Ruttan, CEO of the Winnifred Stewart Association.

“This investment is critical to meeting the demand for affordable specialized housing like that offered at Joey’s Home. Diverse communities make for richer neighbourhoods and this contribution enriches lives.”

The money will also be used to renovate Joey’s Home Mindful Hearts Memory Care Centre, a two-storey home in north-central Edmonton.

“Through this funding, Joey’s Home will continue to be a safe and caring place for Albertans with diverse abilities to thrive,” said Jason Nixon, Alberta minister of seniors, community and social services. “With this investment through the Affordable Housing Partnership Program, Joey’s Home will be able to provide a home and supports to enrich the lives of Albertans and honour Joey’s legacy.”

Moss worked as an Edmonton Oilers and Edmonton Elks staff member for more than three decades. He became the NHL team’s locker room attendant in 1984, after he was recommended by The Great One himself — Wayne Gretzky. The two met when Gretzky was just 20 years old. The hockey star was dating Moss’ sister at the time.

Moss passed away in October 2020 at the age of 57.