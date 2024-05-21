Menu

Crime

Man charged in string of Winnipeg robberies, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 1:56 pm
Police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Shane Gibson/Global News
A 26-year-old Winnipeg man is facing multiple robbery and fraud charges after a string of incidents beginning in December of last year, police say.

Police said they were first called on Dec. 12, 2023, about a suspect stealing a woman’s purse at a Pembina Highway store, then using her credit card to make more than $4,500 in purchases.

Two weeks later, a similar incident happened at a drug store, also on Pembina Highway, with the suspect spending more than $800 with a victim’s credit card.

The same drug store was the site of another incident on Feb. 11. In this case, a wallet was stolen.

In all three cases, police said, the suspect first made contact with the victims by asking for bus fare.

Two additional robberies happened later that month, police said, at stores on Ellice Avenue and Corydon Avenue.

The man has been charged with three counts of robbery and two counts of fraud under $5,000.

Police continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

