Development permit revoked for Boyle Street’s health hub in Ritchie

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton’s Subdivision and Development Appeal Board (SDAB) revoked a development permit for a health hub that would have been operated by Boyle Street Community Services (BSCS) in west Ritchie.

The 126-page decision was released Wednesday.

In its conclusion, the board said “the appeals must be allowed and the development permit revoked.” It points to issues around safety and surveillance of the parking area under the Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) requirement.

BSCS has said previously that it was tasked by the provincial government to create a health hub south of the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton.

The health hub was designed to include a supervised consumption site (SCS), and to offer recovery and treatment services. It would have been located at 10119 81st Avenue.

A spokesperson for the provincial ministry of addictions said the ministry is exploring the need for a new SCS south of the river and will provide BSCS with up to $2.15 million a year to support its operations if the proposal ends up going forward.

Story continues below advertisement

The health hub has faced some opposition from people living and operating businesses nearby, who say they fear an increase in crime, a decrease in safety and the overall deterioriation of the neighbourhood.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

In a statement Wednesday, BSCS said: “Today, we received the disappointing news regarding our overdose prevention site, known as Wolf Den.

“This decision denies essential services for those we serve.

“The critical support that overdose prevention sites provide is needed now more than ever.

“As we move forward, we will take the necessary time to consult with legal counsel and deliberate on our next steps.

“Our commitment to exploring all possible avenues remains unwavering, ensuring that this essential service is available in our community,” BSCS said.

2:04 Temporary homeless shelter opening in Edmonton’s Ritchie neighbourhood

Alberta’s latest substance-use numbers show the province had its highest opioid-related death totals on record in 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

The report shows 1,867 people died from opioid-related causes. Edmonton and Calgary also set new highs last year.

There were 237 opioid-related deaths in Alberta in the first two months of 2024.

With files from Paula Tran, Global News