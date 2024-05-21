N.S. man arrested on child porn charges after tip from Oregon police

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia man is facing several charges, including luring a child and transmitting child pornography after police in the province received a tip from American authorities.

A Tuesday release from RCMP says their Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit, along with other RCMP units, executed a search warrant Monday in Masstown, N.S.

“Investigators were directed to the residence after Lincoln City Police (Oregon, U.S.) advised that a person was communicating with a person believed to be a child online in a sexual manner,” the release states.

As a result of the investigation, police say a 25-year-old man has been charged with:

Luring a Child

Possession of Child Pornography

Transmitting Child Pornography

Making Sexually Explicit Material Available to a Child

Inciting Bestiality

The man was released with conditions and is set to appear in Truro Provincial Court on July 10.

5:21 Protecting children from sexual exploitation online

“In Nova Scotia, it’s mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography,” RCMP said. “Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.”

Any suspected offences can be reported to local police or Canada’s National tip line at http://www.cybertip.ca.