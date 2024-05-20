2 people forced from their homes after fire breaks out in Vancouver’s West End

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were forced out of their homes after a fire broke out Monday morning in Vancouver’s West End.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in the 1900 block of Ted Northe Lane around 7:30 a.m.

Three suites were affected but firefighters said the damage was mostly contained to one unit.

No one was hurt in the fire.

One resident who had to leave his home told Global News it appears the fire may have been started around the recycling bins near his suite.

The resident did not want to provide his name but said it appears the recycling bin fire caused the gas meters to catch fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but crews said the building is undergoing water proofing upgrades.