Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Memorial for Kelowna crane collapse nears fundraising goal

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 20, 2024 11:15 am
1 min read
Concert to help fund memorial for crane collapse victims
A Kelowna woman whose son died in the crane accident in the city's downtown has organized a benefit concert, with all of the proceeds going towards a memorial that will honour all five of the victims. Jayden Wasney reports. – Apr 18, 2024
Nearly $20,000 was raised at a Sunday night concert to support the creation of a memorial for the five men who died in Kelowna’s 2021 crane collapse.

The Revelry Food and Music Hub, one of Kelowna’s new music venues, hosted country musician Aaron Pritchett and the band Proper Man in an effort to support the construction of the Rise Memorial.

In a press release, organizers said funds from the event will help with the purchase of a large oak “legacy tree” to symbolize ever-lasting life and the memories of the five men who died that day: Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, Brad Zawislak, Patrick Stemmer and Eric Stemmer.

Kelowna RCMP recommend charges in deadly crane collapse

Memorial organizers hoped construction on the project would begin in May, but it was delayed due to issues with sourcing contractors for the work. Construction is now planned for the summer.

In comments earlier this month, Danielle Pritchett, Vilness’s mother, spoke of how raising funds for a permanent memorial is a very personal endeavour.

She said a makeshift memorial was erected at the construction site where the collapse occurred in the days following the accident. Members of the community left flowers, notes and photos, and Pritchett said she and others found some solace in the condolences.

Unfortunately, the memorial was short lived.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the new project is encouraged to reach out to the Rise Memorial Foundation at contact@risememorial.com.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

