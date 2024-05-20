Memorial for Kelowna crane collapse nears fundraising goal

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly $20,000 was raised at a Sunday night concert to support the creation of a memorial for the five men who died in Kelowna’s 2021 crane collapse.

The Revelry Food and Music Hub, one of Kelowna’s new music venues, hosted country musician Aaron Pritchett and the band Proper Man in an effort to support the construction of the Rise Memorial.

In a press release, organizers said funds from the event will help with the purchase of a large oak “legacy tree” to symbolize ever-lasting life and the memories of the five men who died that day: Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, Brad Zawislak, Patrick Stemmer and Eric Stemmer.

Memorial organizers hoped construction on the project would begin in May, but it was delayed due to issues with sourcing contractors for the work. Construction is now planned for the summer.

In comments earlier this month, Danielle Pritchett, Vilness’s mother, spoke of how raising funds for a permanent memorial is a very personal endeavour.

She said a makeshift memorial was erected at the construction site where the collapse occurred in the days following the accident. Members of the community left flowers, notes and photos, and Pritchett said she and others found some solace in the condolences.

Unfortunately, the memorial was short lived.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the new project is encouraged to reach out to the Rise Memorial Foundation at contact@risememorial.com.