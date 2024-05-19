Menu

Health

Boil water advisory issued for Gimli, Man.

By Arin Streeter Global News
Posted May 19, 2024 3:11 pm
1 min read
Gimli, Man., residents are being asked to boil all the water they consume for at least one minute before using. View image in full screen
Gimli, Man., residents are being asked to boil all the water they consume for at least one minute before using. Steve Lambert / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Officials have issued a boil water advisory for the RM of Gimli due to a distribution pump failure.

According to a notice published to the municipality’s website, a pump failure at the community’s water treatment plant Saturday resulted in a temporary loss of water pressure.

The pump has been restored, but officials say depressurization can compromise the safety of the water supply.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Residents are being asked to boil all the water they consume for at least one minute before using. That includes water that is used for drinking and ice making, preparing food and beverages, and brushing teeth.

It is not necessary to boil tap water used for other household purposes, such as laundry or washing dishes.

Officials say the advisory will remain in effect until the water no longer presents a risk to public health.

