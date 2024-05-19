Menu

Crime

Scarborough shooting sends one to hospital, investigation underway: Toronto police

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted May 19, 2024 10:41 am
1 min read
Toronto police were called to a residence in Scarborough shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto police were called to a residence in Scarborough shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
One man has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting early Sunday outside a home in Scarborough.

According to responding officers, calls reporting a dispute in the area of Danforth Road and Kennedy Road came in around 2:50 a.m.

On scene, police found the wounded outside the home in need of medical attention.

An investigation into the incident is now underway.

Police say all roads in the area have been reopened. No further information about the suspect or victim has been made available.

