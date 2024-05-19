Scarborough shooting sends one to hospital, investigation underway: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

One man has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting early Sunday outside a home in Scarborough.

According to responding officers, calls reporting a dispute in the area of Danforth Road and Kennedy Road came in around 2:50 a.m.

On scene, police found the wounded outside the home in need of medical attention.

An investigation into the incident is now underway.

Police say all roads in the area have been reopened. No further information about the suspect or victim has been made available.