Oilers to start Stuart Skinner in net for Game 6 against Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers will start Stuart Skinner in net Saturday for a must-win Game 6 of their second-round playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks.

Skinner replaces goalie Calvin Pickard, who was Edmonton’s starter for Games 4 and 5.

The 25-year-old goalie has had a few days away to rest, reset and work on his game, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said after the morning skate.

“We’ve seen Stu play unbelievable, really well for us, steal games, just solid,” he said.

“He’s been our guy all year. So given a situation like this, that’s who we want in net.”

Vancouver leads the best-of-seven matchup 3-2 and can advance to face the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference final with a win on Saturday.

Skinner was in net for the first three games of the series before he was replaced in the third period of Game 3 after allowing four goals on 15 shots.

Pickard came on in relief, making his NHL playoff debut at the age of 32, and posted a 1-1 record with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

Skinner watched both games from the bench as Pickard’s backup.

“It was tough just because you want to be in there,” he said.

“But at the same time, I was just ecstatic for Calvin. He played incredible, the guys played really well, he got us tied at 2-2 and he got his job done.”

Skinner has a 5-3 record this post-season with a 3.22 goals-against average, a .877 save percentage and one shutout.

The goalie said he’s been working on his mental game for a long time and this experience is simply one that will help him moving forward.

“So being able to kind of throw that frustration down and just be the best teammate that I could possibly be,” he said.

“Had a lot of fun, was able to get my work in. So really, really good for me.

Oilers teeter on elimination

The Oilers face possible elimination in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs if they lose in Game 6 of their second-round series against the Canucks.

Edmonton is in must-win territory after losing 3-2 in Game 5 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series Thursday.

“You just have to take it one game at a time,” Oilers star Leon Draisaitl told reporters Friday.

“We’ve got to go home and win one game at home. That’s all we have to do. Don’t think about the next game.”

Draisaitl said he and his teammates “just weren’t sharp enough” during Thursday’s game.

The Oilers have followed up every loss with a win during this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The team lost Game 2 to the Los Angeles Kings in the first round, but rattled off three straight victories to win the series.

They were then defeated by the Canucks in Game 1 and Game 3 of the second-round series before responding with wins in Game 2 and Game 4.

The Oilers also teetered on the brink of elimination during last year’s playoffs when the club fell behind the Golden Knights 3-2 before returning to Edmonton for Game 6.

Vegas took home a 5-2 victory in that game and went on to win the Stanley Cup.

Oilers fan Mike Turner said he doesn’t think the team was on their A-game during Thursday’s game.

His hope of the Oilers making it to Game 7 is “very low.”

“I wish it were more, but they aren’t playing very well,” he said.

Danielle Bourgeois, also an Oilers fan, said bouncing back is fully within the Oilers’ control.

“It was a tough game … we just have to find other ways to find our confidence,” she said.

“The team needs to rally no matter what.”

Game 6 will be held at Rogers Place at 6 p.m. You can listen to the game live on 630 CHED, starting with The Faceoff Show at 4 p.m.

— With files from Aaron Sousa, Global News