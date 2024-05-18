Menu

Crime

Shooting in Brampton turns fatal: Peel police

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted May 18, 2024 10:31 am
1 min read
Officers in Brampton, Ont., say the homicide unit is stepping in after a fatal shooting. View image in full screen
Officers in Brampton, Ont., say the homicide unit is stepping in after a fatal shooting. James Davidson / Global News
A man of unknown age has been pronounced dead following a shooting in Brampton, Ont., Saturday morning.

Officers in Peel Region say they were called to the scene at Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway around 7:22 a.m.

The victim was identified and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

Police now say the homicide bureau will be taking over the investigation.

Officials have not yet released any suspect information.

