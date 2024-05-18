Shooting in Brampton turns fatal: Peel police

A man of unknown age has been pronounced dead following a shooting in Brampton, Ont., Saturday morning.
Officers in Peel Region say they were called to the scene at Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway around 7:22 a.m.
The victim was identified and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead.
Police now say the homicide bureau will be taking over the investigation.
Officials have not yet released any suspect information.
