Shooting in Brampton turns fatal: Peel police

A man of unknown age has been pronounced dead following a shooting in Brampton, Ont., Saturday morning.

Officers in Peel Region say they were called to the scene at Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway around 7:22 a.m.

The victim was identified and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

Police now say the homicide bureau will be taking over the investigation.

Officials have not yet released any suspect information.