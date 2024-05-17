Man in Peterborough, Ont., faces child luring charges following investigation

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation into child luring has led to the arrest of a man in Peterborough, Ont.

On Friday the Peterborough Police Service said that as part of a two-month investigation by its internet child exploitation (ICE) unit, investigators on Thursday executed a search warrant at a residence in Peterborough.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A 32-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with four counts of luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication and two counts of failure to comply with a prohibition order regarding children.

No other details were provided on the investigation, including the name of the accused.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

The police service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to protect children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet, a project that has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.