Crime

Man in Peterborough, Ont., faces child luring charges following investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 17, 2024 3:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Protecting children online'
Protecting children online
RELATED: An online safety educator is stressing the importance of parents monitoring what their kids are doing online and who they are talking to. It comes after a 38-year-old man pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving more than 90 underage victims. Sarah Komadina reports – Feb 18, 2023
An investigation into child luring has led to the arrest of a man in Peterborough, Ont.

On Friday the Peterborough Police Service said that as part of a two-month investigation by its internet child exploitation (ICE) unit, investigators on Thursday executed a search warrant at a residence in Peterborough.

A 32-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with four counts of luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication and two counts of failure to comply with a prohibition order regarding children.

No other details were provided on the investigation, including the name of the accused.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

The police service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to protect children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet, a project that has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

