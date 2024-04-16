Peterborough man accused of luring boy with Snapchat: Durham police

See more sharing options

A Peterborough, Ont., man faces a child luring charge following an investigation by police in Durham Region.

The Durham Regional Police Service’s internet child exploitation unit (ICE) launched an investigation into the reported luring of a 13-year-old boy via the messaging app Snapchat.

Police say the suspect requested sexually explicit photos from the boy.

“Further investigation revealed the possibility of other victims,” police said.

On Monday, the ICE investigators arrested Tyler James Croft, 25, of Peterborough. He was charged with luring a child under 16 to make child pornography.

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Oshawa.

“Police have concerns there may be other victims and are requesting anyone with information to come forward to investigators,” police stated Tuesday.