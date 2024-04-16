Menu

Crime

Peterborough man accused of luring boy with Snapchat: Durham police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 9:16 am
1 min read
Durham police allege a Peterborough man was using the messaging app Snapchat to request sexually explicit photos from a boy. View image in full screen
Durham police allege a Peterborough man was using the messaging app Snapchat to request sexually explicit photos from a boy.
A Peterborough, Ont., man faces a child luring charge following an investigation by police in Durham Region.

The Durham Regional Police Service’s internet child exploitation unit (ICE) launched an investigation into the reported luring of a 13-year-old boy via the messaging app Snapchat.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say the suspect requested sexually explicit photos from the boy.

“Further investigation revealed the possibility of other victims,” police said.

On Monday, the ICE investigators arrested Tyler James Croft, 25, of Peterborough. He was charged with luring a child under 16 to make child pornography.

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Oshawa.

“Police have concerns there may be other victims and are requesting anyone with information to come forward to investigators,” police stated Tuesday.

