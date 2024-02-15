12-year-old Oshawa boy charged after making shooting threats over Snapchat: police

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a 12-year-old boy is facing firearm-related charges after allegedly threatening to shoot victims over Snapchat.

Police said officers were shown a video on Feb. 11 in which the threats were made over the social media platform.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“The video contained footage of a firearm and ammunition,” police allege.

A search warrant was served in the Bloor Street East and Ritson Road South area and officers say they seized a gun and ammunition, police said.

Investigators arrested a 12-year-old boy from Oshawa.

He is facing several charges including uttering threats, possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm with no licence or registration certificate, and using a firearm during the commission of an offence, among other firearm-related charges.

There is no word on where the gun came from.