12-year-old Oshawa boy charged after making shooting threats over Snapchat: police

Durham Regional Police say a 12-year-old boy is facing firearm-related charges after allegedly threatening to shoot victims over Snapchat.
Police said officers were shown a video on Feb. 11 in which the threats were made over the social media platform.
“The video contained footage of a firearm and ammunition,” police allege.
A search warrant was served in the Bloor Street East and Ritson Road South area and officers say they seized a gun and ammunition, police said.
Investigators arrested a 12-year-old boy from Oshawa.
He is facing several charges including uttering threats, possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm with no licence or registration certificate, and using a firearm during the commission of an offence, among other firearm-related charges.
There is no word on where the gun came from.
