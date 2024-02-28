Menu

Crime

Toronto Catholic school board employee placed on leave after child luring investigation

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 12:07 pm
A Toronto Catholic District School Board employee has been placed on administrative leave following an online child luring investigation, the board confirmed to Global News.

“We can confirm that the individual has been placed on administrative leave,” the TCDSB said in a statement on Wednesday in regards to a Toronto police release about a man facing child luring charges.

Toronto police said on Feb. 22, a search warrant was executed in Etobicoke and officers allege the accused was using several usernames on various social media platforms.

Tyler Pennells, 26, is facing two counts of luring a child under 16 years old, invitation to sexual touching, and transmitting sexually explicitly material to a person under the age of 16.

“Investigators believe there may be more victims,” police said.

Police said some of the usernames used online were Tyler Pennells and Tyler Christopher Pennells.

