Ontario fire marshal to investigate Guelph house fire: police

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been brought in to investigate the causes of a Wednesday night house fire in Guelph that left three people with serious injuries.

Investigators with Guelph police say a witness to blaze on Hearn Avenue, near Inkerman Street, heard an explosion around 11:15 p.m. and then saw two men and a woman crawl out of a second-floor unit onto the roof.

Police and fire personnel provided emergency care, and all three were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The victims were later transported to a Hamilton trauma centre where they remain in serious condition.

Guelph police have been asked to assist with the fire marshal’s investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7210, the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.