Pro-Palestinian sit-ins set up on Saskatchewan university campuses Friday

Students and faculty across two of Saskatchewan’s university campuses participated in sit-ins on Friday, showing support for the people in Gaza and other university protesters.

“We are here to provide a safe space for people in the community, Palestinian members of the community, students, staff, faculty, alumni and to engage in conversations,” May Elsayed, University of Saskatchewan president of Students for Justice and Peace, said.

Events at USask and the University of Regina included Palestinian speakers, shared meals, art and reading groups and prayer.

“Today is a chance for us to get in touch with everybody and get to know them first-hand so we are not just a petition or a name online somewhere,” Elsayed said.

USask said it was aware that the demonstration would be taking place and it was engaging with students and employees affected by the conflict.

“The University of Saskatchewan recognizes and appreciates the deeply painful environment that exists for those affected by the conflict in Israel and Gaza, and the tragic loss of life that has ensued,” read a statement from the university. “We are committed to supporting all students, staff, and faculty during these challenging times, as well as all members of the USask community who are being negatively affected by the current conflict.”

USask said it has organizers in place to ensure the demonstration remains peaceful and safe.

“USask fully supports freedom of expression and academic freedom and will continue to allow demonstrations, as we have through our history and since the conflict in Israel/Gaza began.”

A group of students and faculty at the University of Regina also held an event.

University of Regina student Batoul Abouelela said she wanted to stop the conflict in Gaza.

“We are trying to show a stance and solidarity with the many other encampments across Canada, the United States and even the UK, all around the world,” Batoul said.

Tent encampments have popped up at several universities in Canada in May in support of Palestinian people, including at the University of Manitoba, University of Winnipeg and the University of Toronto.

She said students have a role to play in bringing awareness about the conflict and was hoping around 200 students would show at the event on Friday.

“What we are doing here is part of a huge puzzle that we are working towards,” Batoul said. “It isn’t just us that will make a difference, it’s us along with the many other students, universities, activists across Canada and around the world.”

University of Regina student Jacob Moynes-Keshen said he is Jewish and likely in disagreement with many at the event, but said nonetheless, that he came to learn.

“I wouldn’t be a good person if I didn’t try to understand other perspectives about this conflict that is near and dear to my heart,” he told Global News on Friday. “We can coexist and work together towards a better peace, but we have so much generational hatred that, as a people, we see an enemy.”

Moynes-Keshen said there needs to be more hope and more dialogue surrounding the issue.

“I don’t know the path there, but I hope to see a better day,” he said.