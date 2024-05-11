Pro-Palestinian encampment set up at U of W, demonstration at U of M continues

Send this page to someone via email

Tents dotted the front lawn of the University of Winnipeg Saturday, as demonstrators joined a growing number of students taking a stand over the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

An encampment was set up at the university Friday, with protesters listing several demands in a statement posted to Instagram.

The demands include financial transparency, divestment from “companies complicit in Israeli apartheid and illegal occupation,” and a public condemnation of Israel.

Demonstrators are also asking that no repercussions or disciplinary charges are aimed at students, staff, or faculty of the University of Winnipeg or the University of Manitoba as a result of their advocacy.

In a statement on the school’s website, the University of Winnipeg says students are free to exercise their right to peaceful protest and assembly “within the bounds of law and UWinnipeg policies.”

Story continues below advertisement

However, they say “camping is not allowed” and “Setting up tents, temporary structures, or overnight encampments on UWininpeg property without approval from the University is prohibited.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The encampment comes as one at the University of Manitoba continues days after being scheduled to be dismantled.

That encampment began on Tuesday and was set to last for three days. However, Victoria Romero says they later decided to extend the demonstration.

“We wanted to make sure that we were visible in our efforts, not only on paper and in emails, but also physically on campus, to really solidify our intentions and express to the university that we have the full intent to see these demands through to being met.”

In a statement to Global News, the University of Manitoba says the school’s security services have “been on site to monitor the situation and ensure a safe environment.”

However, they say the situation remains peaceful.