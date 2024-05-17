Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Split the Pot lottery exceeds $1M in sales in under 10 days

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 17, 2024 11:24 am
1 min read
In less than two weeks, the Ontario-wide fundraiser has generated over $1 million in sales. The payout, currently over $500,000, will be divided among 13 prize winners. View image in full screen
In less than two weeks, the Ontario-wide fundraiser has generated over $1 million in sales. The payout, currently over $500,000, will be divided among 13 prize winners. Matt Carty / Global News
The Split the Pot lottery has made over $1 million in sales less than two weeks into the fundraiser.

With ticket sales surpassing the $1-million mark in just eight days, the initiative continues to remain top of mind for Ontarians.

In a news release on Friday, Paul McIntyre Royston, president and CEO of Grand River Hospital Foundation, said it’s been incredible to see the payout grow.

“We know we are strongest when we work together. Your tickets help buy the tools and services to provide the best care,” McIntyre Royston said.

The fundraiser is in support of nearly 60 hospital foundations, including Guelph General. The lottery’s third installment was announced on May 10.

Right now, the payout sits at more than $500,000 and the chances to win are even greater as it’ll be divided among 13 prize winners.

Proceeds from each ticket purchase can either go to a hospital foundation of the buyer’s choosing or shared equally the nearly 60 participating hospital foundations.

There are thousands of dollars in early rewards still available as well for early ticket buyers.

Tickets can be purchased on the Split the Pot website.

The fundraiser ends June 20.

