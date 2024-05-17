Indecent act at west-end Guelph business leads to charges

See more sharing options

A Guelph man is being charged after allegedly exposing himself inside a west-end business.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, police said they were called to a business near Willow Road and Silvercreek Parkway.

According to investigators, a man entered the business and pulled down his pants, exposing his genitals to staff and customers, and fled.

The accused was found by officers and an arrest was made.

A 31-year-old has a court date on June 25.