Indecent act at west-end Guelph business leads to charges

A Guelph man is being charged after allegedly exposing himself inside a west-end business.
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, police said they were called to a business near Willow Road and Silvercreek Parkway.
According to investigators, a man entered the business and pulled down his pants, exposing his genitals to staff and customers, and fled.
The accused was found by officers and an arrest was made.
A 31-year-old has a court date on June 25.
