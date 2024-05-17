Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Indecent act at west-end Guelph business leads to charges

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 17, 2024 10:26 am
1 min read
A man walked into a business in the city's west-end on Thursday and police say he exposed his genitals to staff and customers. After fleeing, officers found and arrested him. View image in full screen
A man walked into a business in the city's west-end on Thursday and police say he exposed his genitals to staff and customers. After fleeing, officers found and arrested him. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Guelph man is being charged after allegedly exposing himself inside a west-end business.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, police said they were called to a business near Willow Road and Silvercreek Parkway.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to investigators, a man entered the business and pulled down his pants, exposing his genitals to staff and customers, and fled.

Trending Now

The accused was found by officers and an arrest was made.

A 31-year-old has a court date on June 25.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices