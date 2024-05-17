Man dies in crash outside Lindsay, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man died in a crash just outside the town on Thursday evening.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service say around 5:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cheese Factory Road, between Post and Settlers Road, just northeast of Lindsay.

A vehicle was found on its roof.

Police say the driver, a 19-year-old man from Lindsay, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim was not released.

Cheese Factory Road was closed while police and the OPP’s collision reconstruction unit investigated.

On Friday morning, police stated the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has video or dash-camera footage of the collision and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252.