Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan teachers vote to renew job sanctions mandate

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 17, 2024 6:00 am
1 min read
A person wears a Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation button during a province-wide, one-day strike organized by members of Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation in Saskatoon, Sask., on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Saskatchewan teachers are returning to the contract bargaining table and end job action that had threatened to upend extracurricular activities, including graduation ceremonies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
A person wears a Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation button during a province-wide, one-day strike organized by members of Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation in Saskatoon, Sask., on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Saskatchewan teachers are returning to the contract bargaining table and end job action that had threatened to upend extracurricular activities, including graduation ceremonies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan teachers have once again overwhelmingly voted in favour of renewing the mandate for job sanctions from the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF).

On Thursday night the vote was announced, with a 95 per cent of voters supporting further sanctions, if needed.

“With this vote, the STF Executive and Teachers’ Bargaining Committee have a renewed mandate to implement the job sanctions they deem necessary until there is an agreement in place,” STF said in a release.

The sanctions renewal vote follows teachers’ rejection of what government called their final offer for a provincial collective bargaining agreement.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We welcome the resumption of negotiations this week, and we are optimistic that teachers’ decisive rejection of the government’s contract offer, and this renewed sanctions mandate, will serve as a wake-up call,”  STF President Samantha Becotte said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Teachers’ Bargaining Committee and Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee returned to the negotiating table on Wednesday afternoon.

STF said talks continued Thursday, and both committees have agreed to meet again on Friday to continue negotiations.

“STF members expect that an agreement will be negotiated that will address students’ needs and teachers’ working environments,” STF said.

Trending Now

“In the event of another impasse, 48-hours’ notice will be given prior to the implementation of further job sanctions.”

Click to play video: 'Rejection from Saskatchewan teachers’ union ‘disappointing’: education minister'
Rejection from Saskatchewan teachers’ union ‘disappointing’: education minister
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices