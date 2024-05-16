Moose Jaw RCMP find human remains from upwards of 10 years ago

Send this page to someone via email

The Moose Jaw RCMP are searching for help after discovering human remains more than a decade old.

On April 28, 2024, Moose Jaw RCMP began an investigation into human remains located in the RM of Moose Jaw.

When they arrived at the scene, investigators discovered a makeshift campsite in a deeply forested area.

Evidence was collected and in collaboration with a forensic anthropologist and pathologist, investigators determined the remains had been in the area for 10 to 12 years with no evidence to suggest the individual had met with foul play.

As the death was deemed non-suspicious, the case was transferred to the Saskatchewan RCMP Historical Case Unit (HCU).

The HCU led searches of the campsite area, where investigators used tools such as remotely piloted aircraft systems, all-terrain vehicles, metal detectors and manual search techniques.

The search found a number of personal items including clothing, backpacks and toiletries.

A tube of toothpaste with a 2013 expiry date was located, and investigators contacted the manufacturer and learned that, given the expiration date, it was manufactured no earlier than 2012.

Investigators are releasing images of items found at the scene in an effort to garner information on who this individual may be.

“This is someone’s loved one and at the end of the day, we would love to be able to bring closure to that family,” says Cpl. Craig Park of the HCU.

“We are reaching out to the public in the hopes that someone out there recognizes one of the items we recovered, or that it helps jog someone’s memory of an interaction or sighting of this person.”

The investigation remains in the early stages as searches of the area continue. Anyone with information is asked to call the HCU at 639-825-3156.