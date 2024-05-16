Scam caller posing as Sask. RCMP requesting gift cards: Craik RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP said a Craik resident received a scam phone call recently from someone posing as an RCMP officer.
An email release from Craik RCMP said the call appeared to come from RCMP Headquarters beginning with the area code 613.
The caller said he was an RCMP officer and demanded the receiver purchase and send him gift cards.
RCMP confirmed the call was a scam and anyone who receives one should hang up immediately and not provide any personal information or send anything to the caller.
