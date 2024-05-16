Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia premier wants equal treatment for isthmus after feds buy Quebec bridge

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2024 2:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.B., N.S., urge federal government to protect Chignecto Isthmus'
N.B., N.S., urge federal government to protect Chignecto Isthmus
RELATED: Representatives from New Brunswick and Nova Scotia appealed to a senate committee Wednesday evening to put more pressure on the federal government to assume responsibility for protecting the Chignecto Isthmus. As Silas Brown reports, both provinces highlighted the urgency of moving forward with the project. – May 2, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia’s premier says the federal government’s criteria for funding important transportation links should be the same in every region of the country.

Tim Houston is reacting to Ottawa’s announcement Wednesday that it is acquiring the Quebec Bridge and spending $1 billion over the next 25 years to repair, repaint and maintain the span.

Houston says he’s encouraged to hear the federal government believes the bridge is an important regional connector, adding that the Chignecto Isthmus also meets that criterion

Click to play video: 'Concerns about Hurricane Lee and the Chignecto Isthmus'
Concerns about Hurricane Lee and the Chignecto Isthmus

Both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick want the federal government to foot the bill for an estimated $650-million project to strengthen the dike system along the vital land corridor between the two provinces to protect against rising sea levels.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa has only said it will cover half the cost, and last July the Nova Scotia government began legal action to determine whether the federal government has exclusive responsibility to maintain structures along the corridor.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

During a stop in New Brunswick today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognized the importance of the isthmus but did not directly address whether his government would pay the entire cost of the project.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices