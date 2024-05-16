Windsor man charged in February 2023 hit and run: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made in a 15-month-long hit-and-run investigation in Guelph.

Police were called to a crash on Silvercreek Parkway North near Woodlawn Road West on Feb. 24, 2023.

A motorist told investigators he was pulling his vehicle out of a driveway when another vehicle sped up and struck the front corner of his car.

Investigators say there was a brief verbal argument before the driver of the suspect vehicle fled. They contacted the suspect, who told them he would return once he dropped off his niece but never did.

A further investigation revealed that the driver was under suspension and using his son’s car at the time.

A 62-year-old man from Windsor was picked up by police there on Wednesday and was brought to Guelph to face charges.

He will be back in court June 28.