Crime

Woman arrested after 17-year-old stabbed outside bar in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 11:48 am
1 min read
A closeup of police lights at night. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing light. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
A woman was arrested in connection with a stabbing in a Cambridge parking lot on Wednesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say two people began to fight in a parking lot outside of a bar near Hespeler Road and Bishop Street at around 9 p.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

One of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the other with it, according to police.

The victim was a 17-year-old, according to police, who say she was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Trending Now

An 18-year-old woman was arrested and is facing a number of charges including assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the victim and the accused are known to one another.

