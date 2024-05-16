Woman arrested after 17-year-old stabbed outside bar in Cambridge

A woman was arrested in connection with a stabbing in a Cambridge parking lot on Wednesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say two people began to fight in a parking lot outside of a bar near Hespeler Road and Bishop Street at around 9 p.m.
One of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the other with it, according to police.
The victim was a 17-year-old, according to police, who say she was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
An 18-year-old woman was arrested and is facing a number of charges including assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police say the victim and the accused are known to one another.
- Ford government sets out new rules for people guilty of impaired driving in Ontario
- Ontario’s self-proclaimed ‘Crypto King’ arrested by Durham police
- Cold case: Arrest made 10 years after woman killed on bike path south of Montreal
- Gang violence suspected after man shot and killed outside Montreal music studio
Comments