Crime

Police seize drugs, arrest 2 after raid at home in Lindsay, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 10:05 am
1 min read
Police in Lindsay, Ont., arrested two men early May 16 following a drug investigation. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay, Ont., arrested two men early May 16 following a drug investigation. Global News Peterborough file
Two men face multiple drug trafficking charges following the raid of a home in Lindsay, Ont., early Thursday.

Kawartha Lakes police say that at around 3:30 a.m. officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of Pottinger Street.

Police received help from the OPP’s tactics and rescue unit, emergency response team and community street crime unit.

Investigators seized a quantity of drugs with an estimated street value of $5,200.

Two men, ages 35 and 41, both from Lindsay, were arrested and each were charged with possession of a schedule 1 and a schedule 2 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, other opioid).

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay.

