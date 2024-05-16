Police seize drugs, arrest 2 after raid at home in Lindsay, Ont.

Two men face multiple drug trafficking charges following the raid of a home in Lindsay, Ont., early Thursday.
Kawartha Lakes police say that at around 3:30 a.m. officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of Pottinger Street.
Police received help from the OPP’s tactics and rescue unit, emergency response team and community street crime unit.
Investigators seized a quantity of drugs with an estimated street value of $5,200.
Two men, ages 35 and 41, both from Lindsay, were arrested and each were charged with possession of a schedule 1 and a schedule 2 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, other opioid).
Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay.
