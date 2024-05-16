Family doctors in Belleville, Ont. say government pay is not enough

Family doctors in Belleville, Ont., are raising concerns over what they say is inadequate pay.

It’s adding to an already growing number of problems for the province’s health care system, as many families continue to struggle in finding family doctors who will take in new patients. How much a doctor gets paid, however, is on top of mind for the local practitioners in the city after a delegation at city council on Monday detailed what they called a “dire” situation.

“We’re here today because we’re in dire straits,” said Dr. Beth Perrier, a family physician at the Dundas East Medical Clinic and member of the Ontario Medical Association, at council. “We need some help and we’re saying that at many levels.”

According to Perrier, the general fee paid to clinics by the province per patient visit is $39. But it isn’t enough, with a more appropriate fee instead being $100. This, she said, would help to tackle growing costs related to keeping a clinic running — from the rent or mortgage payments to the administrative work that she noted has bogged physicians down.

“We want to help but we also have to honour our capacity. There is only so much we can do,” she said, speaking to Global News. “If we burn out then we leave that many more patients without access and without care.”

The doctor added that she works in private practices outside of her work at the clinic, just to be able to make ends meet. Her colleague, Dr. Ciare Brown, is also a family physician. She emphasized that running a business like a clinic is difficult, but she continues to do what she does for the love of the field — above all else.

“The difference between us and other businesses is that we have no control over what we charge for our services,” Brown said.

The delegation of family doctors at the Belleville city council requested the city to speak on their behalf with the province. Since then, the city has reached out to province and will determine what it can do under its power to alleviate the stresses felt by local doctors.

Coun. Garnet Thompson said in his conversations with doctors, one of the most important things they’ve called for his monetary help.

“To help us run our business the best we can,” he said, adding that a report will be brought back to council from the city looking into the possibilities of enacting things like tax exemptions that can come in handy.

While the city works on assisting its doctors, Mayor Neil Ellis said he feels as if his hands are tied. Much of the concern is on how the province should handle the issue.

“We have to get this in the face of the province and I think that all communities are suffering from the same problem with family doctors,” Ellis said. “Hopefully, the message will get out that they are very important and that if their business plan can’t make money then the government has to help them.”