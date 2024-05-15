SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Wildfire evacuation order for County of Grande Prairie downgraded to alert

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 5:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta Wildfires: How to prepare for evacuation'
Alberta Wildfires: How to prepare for evacuation
WATCH ABOVE: Here are some tips from the Alberta government on how people can be prepared to leave home quickly in the event a wildfire evacuation order is issued. – Apr 25, 2024
A wildfire evacuation order that was issued late last week for a portion of the County of Grande Prairie has been downgraded to an alert.

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, the County of Grande Prairie No. 1 said the fire near Teepee Creek is now being held.

“Given the current weather conditions and resources, the wildfire is not anticipated to grow past expected boundaries,” read the update issued at 2:30 p.m. “Crews will continue to work in and monitor the area.”

An evacuation alert remains in place for Township Road 741 to a quarter section north of Township Road 734 and Range Road 32 to the Smoky River.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Everyone in this area may now return home. However, residents must still be prepared to leave their homes in one hour if fire conditions change.

Click to play video: 'Fort McMurray wildfire: Crews working to protect evacuated neighbourhoods'
Fort McMurray wildfire: Crews working to protect evacuated neighbourhoods
The county has put together a document with information for residents who are returning to an evacuation zone. The document can be accessed by clicking here.

Anyone with questions about returning home can call 1-825-606-5166.

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.

