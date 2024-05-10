SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Grande Prairie County No. 1 placed under evacuation order due to wildfire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 11:35 pm
1 min read
Alberta wildfire danger set to spike: Officials
Fire officials in Alberta are warning activity could pick up in the coming days. Cooler, wet weather is set to give way to rising temperatures. As Erik Bay explains, drier areas in northwestern Alberta are of particular concern.
Grande Prairie County No. 1 has been placed under evacuation order due to a wildfire burning nearby.

The wildfire is burning about 4 kilometres east of Teepee Creek, at approximately Range Road 31 and Township Road 740. The fire is moving away from the community, according to the government of Alberta.

Alberta Wildfires: How to prepare for evacuation
The smoke cloud from Grande Prairie about 20 minutes away from the fire. View image in full screen
The smoke cloud from Grande Prairie about 20 minutes away from the fire. Submitted to Global News
Everyone is urged to travel north to Township Road 742 and West onto Highway 733 and register at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre located at 11633 100 St, Grande Prairie.

Everyone should bring pets, important documents, medication, medical devices, food and water for at least seven days.

Updates can be accessed at the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

