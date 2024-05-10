Grande Prairie County No. 1 placed under evacuation order due to wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

Grande Prairie County No. 1 has been placed under evacuation order due to a wildfire burning nearby.

The wildfire is burning about 4 kilometres east of Teepee Creek, at approximately Range Road 31 and Township Road 740. The fire is moving away from the community, according to the government of Alberta.

The smoke cloud from Grande Prairie about 20 minutes away from the fire.

Everyone is urged to travel north to Township Road 742 and West onto Highway 733 and register at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre located at 11633 100 St, Grande Prairie.

Everyone should bring pets, important documents, medication, medical devices, food and water for at least seven days.

Updates can be accessed at the Alberta Emergency Alert website.