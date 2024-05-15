Sea Bears to host free youth basketball camp in Brandon

Send this page to someone via email

Players and coaches with the Winnipeg Sea Bears will be in Brandon, Man., later this month for a free youth basketball camp.

Winnipeg’s pro basketball team announced Wednesday that it’s partnering with Brandon University for the camp, which is open to kids between nine and 14 years of age and will be held May 26.

The event, part of the Sea Bears’ Summer Series of youth camps, marks the first time the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) team has offered youth training outside of Winnipeg.

Sea Bears Summer Series is hitting the road 🏀🔥 Join us for a FREE camp led by Sea Bears players and coaches 🐻‍❄️ Drop by and enter for a chance to win a Hoop Dreams package from the Alt Hotel (two tickets, a hotel stay and more!) Registration details 👉 https://t.co/eV7djcy1GM pic.twitter.com/kbMttluMD3 — Winnipeg Sea Bears (@wpgseabears) May 15, 2024

Sea Bears players and coaches will be joined by Jaime Taggart, head coach of the Brandon Bobcats women’s team, at the camp.

Spots are limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents can sign up their kids at seabears.ca.

The team, which set CEBL records for attendance in its inaugural 2023 season, kicked off its Winnipeg training camp Monday, and hosts its home opener on May 24 against the defending champion Scarborough Shooting Stars.