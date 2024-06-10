Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers confident they can rebound against Florida Panthers in Game 2

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2024 10:23 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: The Edmonton Oilers are preparing for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Florida Panthers were badly outshot and at times badly outplayed, but they still found a way to beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 in Saturday’s opening game of the Stanley Cup final.

Netminder Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 32 shots to post the shutout and silence the Oilers’ offence and power play.

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save as Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) looks on during second period action in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in Sunrise, Fla. on Saturday, June 8, 2024. View image in full screen
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save as Edmonton Oilers’ Zach Hyman (18) looks on during second period action in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in Sunrise, Fla. on Saturday, June 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Oilers, who will look to even the best-of-seven series on Monday night at Amerant Arena, insisted there were a lot of positives to take away from Game 1, including ideas how to be even better in Game 2.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton netminder Stuart Skinner, who made 15 saves in the opener, said his team was “amazing for the whole game.” And forward Zach Hyman said “if we play like we did (Saturday), we’re very confident in our group.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said he was thrilled his team won Game 1 on home ice, and believed his team can play even better.

“They played well, we played well enough to win, just really grinded it out, played really well defensively,” said Tkachuk.

The fact Florida won despite being second-best for large chunks of Game 1, however, has to be a concern.

Trending Now

“They’re just going to be better,” Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said. “We’ll see more from them.”

Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said there’s an urgency to get to their own level quicker on Monday.

“We know we need to be better,” he said. “Edmonton is an unbelievable team, they have so much skill in their lineup. It’s going to be tough.”

Click to play video: 'Oilers fans still ‘confident’ after Game 1 loss'
Oilers fans still ‘confident’ after Game 1 loss
Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices