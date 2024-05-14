Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police looking for 2 break-and-enter suspects

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 14, 2024 7:41 pm
1 min read
A police vehicle is seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
A police vehicle is seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police officers are looking for two men who are believed to be involved in several break-and-enter incidents that occurred last month in Calgary and Red Deer.

According to a Calgary Police Service release on Tuesday, six commercial break-and-enters were reported to police between April 2 to April 12. Police said the same two suspects were allegedly responsible for each incident.

CPS also said the two suspects are allegedly responsible for a break-and-enter at a jewelry store in Red Deer.

Officers said the two suspects targeted businesses that sold high-end jewelry, bicycles and tools. The two men allegedly used a stolen white Mercedes-Benz van during each of the incidents, which police have since recovered.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The first suspect is described as around 40 to 60 years old, between five-feet-10-inches and six feet tall and around 220 pounds with a medium build. Police said he has light-coloured or grey medium-length hair with slight balding.

Story continues below advertisement

The second suspect is described as around 20 to 30 years old, between five-feet-six-inches and five-feet-nine-inches tall and around 170 pounds, with a slim build. Police said he has brown hair and a beard.

Calgary police officers are looking for two men who are believed to be involved for several break-and-enter incidents that occurred last month in Calgary and Red Deer.
Calgary police officers are looking for two men who are believed to be involved for several break-and-enter incidents that occurred last month in Calgary and Red Deer. Calgary Police Service
Calgary police officers are looking for two men who are believed to be involved for several break-and-enter incidents that occurred last month in Calgary and Red Deer. View image in full screen
Calgary police officers are looking for two men who are believed to be involved for several break-and-enter incidents that occurred last month in Calgary and Red Deer. Calgary Police Service
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices