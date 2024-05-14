Calgary police looking for 2 break-and-enter suspects

Calgary police officers are looking for two men who are believed to be involved in several break-and-enter incidents that occurred last month in Calgary and Red Deer.
According to a Calgary Police Service release on Tuesday, six commercial break-and-enters were reported to police between April 2 to April 12. Police said the same two suspects were allegedly responsible for each incident.
CPS also said the two suspects are allegedly responsible for a break-and-enter at a jewelry store in Red Deer.
Officers said the two suspects targeted businesses that sold high-end jewelry, bicycles and tools. The two men allegedly used a stolen white Mercedes-Benz van during each of the incidents, which police have since recovered.
The first suspect is described as around 40 to 60 years old, between five-feet-10-inches and six feet tall and around 220 pounds with a medium build. Police said he has light-coloured or grey medium-length hair with slight balding.
The second suspect is described as around 20 to 30 years old, between five-feet-six-inches and five-feet-nine-inches tall and around 170 pounds, with a slim build. Police said he has brown hair and a beard.
