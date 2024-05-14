Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

3 suspects sought after ‘gunfight’ in central Hamilton: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 14, 2024 6:50 pm
1 min read
Police are characterizing an exchange of fire between three persons in Hamilton's city centre on May 13 as a 'gunfight.'. View image in full screen
Police are characterizing an exchange of fire between three persons in Hamilton's city centre on May 13 as a 'gunfight.'. Global News
Two men sought by police in connection with a central Hamilton, Ont., shooting Monday afternoon are believed to have been targeting a driver, says a spokesperson.

Hamilton police believe three people in all exchanged fire in a “gunfight” just before 5 p.m. near Barton Street East and Kinrade Avenue.

A police spokesperson says the incident included a crash after a Nissan trying to flee the scene smashed into an uninvolved motorist traveling eastbound on Wilson Street.

Photo of two suspects connected with a central Hamilton, Ont. shooting on May 13, 2024. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police Service

Photo of two suspects connected with a central Hamilton, Ont. shooting on May 13, 2024.

“Witnesses reported that several individuals exchanged gunfire, and bullets were found in buildings, vehicles, garages, and on roadways,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said.

“A vehicle believed to be involved in the incident was located abandoned in the area, but the suspects remain outstanding.”

Detectives suspect the driver of the Nissan fired from inside his car at two men on foot.

Those men, suspected to be in their early 20s, were likely acquaintances.

One was wearing a grey hoodie, white t-shirt, jeans and red ball cap, according to police.

The other had a black hat or hood, grey sweater, black sachel and patterned pants.

No information on the driver, also a suspect, has been released.

Police say there were no reported injuries and continue to seek witnesses and security camera footage between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on May 13.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

