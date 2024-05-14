Ontario man who allegedly visited home posing as Interpol officer charged with fraud

Police say a Toronto man has been arrested and charged with fraud after he allegedly posed as a Chinese Interpol officer to get money from someone in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said the alleged scam began on July 15, 2022, when a 38-year-old man received a phone call from someone claiming to be a Shanghai customs officer.

During the phone call, the man was told he was a suspect in a Chinese fraud investigation and would have to “return” funds to the country for them to be inspected, police said. The victim was also reportedly told he could face deportation.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The man then sent 15 wire transfers to an account in Hong Kong. Police said that after the first nine transfers, the Mississauga man became suspicious and demanded to meet with an official before he would send more.

Weeks later, on Aug. 31, 2022, the suspect came to his house.

Story continues below advertisement

He came with identification that said he was an executive staff member of Interpol of The People’s Republic of China, according to police. The suspect also allegedly showed the victim a Shanghai Public Security Bureau Incident Receipt and took another $500.

The victim then sent another six transfers, police said. In total, the Mississauga man reportedly lost $97,000 through the alleged scam.

Peel police said an extensive investigation followed and, almost two years after the victim was allegedly first called, an arrest was made.

On April 17, 2024, investigators charged a 57-year-old Toronto man with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.