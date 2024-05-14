Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Penticton to randomly inspect recycling, yard-waste carts

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 14, 2024 4:37 pm
1 min read
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. City of Penticton
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Inspectors will be randomly checking recycling and yard-waste carts in Penticton this spring summer.

The city announced the program on Monday, saying it’s doing so to improve the community’s sorting skills.

“The goal of the recycle cart inspection program is to understand where residents require additional education about how to dispose of specific items,” said program spokesperson David Kassian.

Click to play video: 'Advocates push for household appliance repair'
Advocates push for household appliance repair

“If we notice an item that doesn’t belong, we’ll leave a notice on your cart for educational purposes. The goal is to improve our community’s recycling skills and meet the RecycleBC targets to ensure we don’t face penalty fees in future years.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to the city, cart notices, should they be issued, will provide specific details about items that are not accepted for recycling.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“It does not mean your cart will be skipped for collection,” said the city.

Items not accepted for recycling include hard and soft-cover books, glass, clothing and soft plastics.

Click to play video: 'Shaping BC: Connecting the dots around recycling and sustainability'
Shaping BC: Connecting the dots around recycling and sustainability

“Remember to place all recycling loosely into carts and ensure they are not contained in any bags or boxes,” added the city.

Further, the program aims to lower its recycling contamination rate to 6 per cent from 8 per cent by December.

Failing to do so, said the city, could lead to increased costs due to fines. It may also lead to a less convenient recycling service, such as sorting everything into separate bins or bags, which has been shown to reduce contamination in other B.C. communities.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices