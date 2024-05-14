Menu

Crime

Peterborough police arrest 1 in ‘distraction theft’ of $20K in golf merchandise

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 14, 2024 2:00 pm
1 min read
A Peterborough Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., arrested one man following a distraction theft involving the theft of more than $20,000 in golf merchandise on May 7, 2024. Police seek two other suspects. Peterborough Police Service
Police have made one arrest following an alleged “distraction theft” of thousands of dollars worth of golf merchandise in Peterborough, Ont., earlier this month.

The Peterborough Police Service says on May 7, a woman went to a store in the area of Lansdowne and Dobbin streets. Shortly after, two men also entered the business.

Police say the men made a purchase during which the woman exited the store without paying for approximately $20,000 worth of golf merchandise.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The men left shortly after. The investigation determined the trio met up after leaving the store.

Police also determined the trio had attempted a similar distraction scam at another store selling golf equipment.

The investigation was able to identify one suspect. On Monday night, officers on general patrol located the suspect vehicle near Park St. South and Stewart Street.

Story continues below advertisement

The traffic stop led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man from Ajax, Ont. He was charged with theft over $5,000.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 11.

The investigation continues to locate the other two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

