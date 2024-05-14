Fire in northeast end of London, Ont. results in one fatality

One person has been pronounced dead following a fire in the city’s northeast end this morning.

Emergency crews arrived at Nairn Avenue and Sorrell Road around 8:40 a.m. and found plumes of thick, black smoke. Upon the fire department’s “aggressive primary search,” the deceased individual was located. There was low visibility throughout the primary and secondary search.

Platoon chief Colin Shewell says the damage estimate is around $450,000.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“It’s a serious fire, our partners with the police, OHM, and fire prevention inspectors are going to investigate all aspects of the fire, it would be premature to speculate on the cause or if smoke alarms are working,” says Shewell.

Another individual in the same unit of the duplex was brought to the hospital with unknown injuries. Since there were no updates on the other side of the duplex, the London Fire Department is not worried about extensive damage in that unit or to its residents. The cause remains unknown at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a traumatic day for the family and it’s a traumatic day for our crews too, we just want to send our condolences to everyone involved, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased,” says Shewell.